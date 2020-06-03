Flint urges unity in news conference held by Genesee Co. Sheriff who stood with protesters

The Flint community came out to speak in addition to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson following the death of George Floyd.

Community members spoke of injustice and police brutality against the Black community and sang, spreading messages of unity.

The press conference was organized by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, who stood with those protesting the death of Floyd.

A younger member of the community spoke during the protest reading a poem and discussing the changes that need to be made.

The news conference began around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

You can watch the press conference here:

