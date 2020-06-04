Genesee County Sheriff says nation is begging for unity and healing

The Michigan sheriff put into the national spotlight after marching with protesters last weekend, spoke out again Thursday.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the nation is begging for unity and healing. He said he thinks his Flint community has set a great example for the rest of the nation.

"We've had demonstrations every day on the front lawn of the sheriff's office, which is at the heart of the city of Flint. Zero arrests, zero fires, and zero injuries. Because the story of hope has been restored here, and now it's the beacon of light around the nation, and we want to keep it that way. There's pride restored in Flint," Swanson said.

Sheriff Swanson went on to say that police bear the burden of change if the nation is to heal.

He said he is talking with state lawmakers to make sure tangible reform is put in place.

On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for Michigan police reform, calling on law enforcement agencies to "enhance their training and policies to help create a police culture where all Michiganders are treated with dignity and respect under the law," according to a statement from her office.

The governor also said she supports measures that would require law enforcement officers to complete training on implicit bias and de-escalation techniques.

On Thursday, the Michigan Senate unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would require police to be trained on implicit bias and de-escalation techniques to minimize the use of force more than a week after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests.

The legislation would also mandate, starting in 2022, that officers complete annual continuing education. Michigan is among six states without such a requirement, according to a 2017 report.

“Every parent with a black or brown child in America faces ... the constant fear and anxiety that their children will be a victim of the police that we hire to protect and service. We must change this,” the bill sponsor, Democratic Sen. Jeff Irwin of Ann Arbor, said while choking up.

The measure, which was passed just a week after its introduction in the Republican-led chamber, was sent to the House for further consideration.

“We can’t in one day change someone’s subconscious or their deeply held unconscious biases. But if we can change what goes through an officer’s mind when they encounter one of our community members who doesn’t look like them, we could change the outcome,” said Sen. Stephanie Chang, a Detroit Democrat who also was tearful.

