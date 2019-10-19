Generosity Foods makes a dent in hunger

Hundreds of volunteers came together to make a dent in the fight against hunger.

Generosity Feeds came to Eaton Rapids High School on Saturday, Oct. 19, for a Meal Creation Event.

The event brought together 200 hundred volunteers to package over 10,000 meals.

The organization was started and hosted by two women, Shasta Delong and April Polihonki.

The women said they started Generosity Feeds to "help change the math in Eaton County, 40% of kids in Eaton County don't know where their next meal is coming from."

