General mills adding heart-shaped Cheerios

General Mills is spreading a little "love" with its new heart-shaped Cheerios!

It's the first time in forty years that the company has moved beyond the iconic "Oh" shape.

The change will appear in limited-edition boxes of Honey Nut and original Cheerios.

They've already started rolling out on some store shelves, but will be available nationwide next month.

The move is meant to promote heart health, at a time when a lot of people are setting their new year's resolutions.

