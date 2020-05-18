General Motors reopens with new COVID-19 safety measures

General Motors reopened Monday morning with COVID-19 safety precautions.

After eight weeks off, employees can finally return back to work, but they are coming back in waves.

General Motors said Monday team leaders returned to work, while assembly workers are returning Wednesday.

This week, GM said the company is focused on getting employees on the first shift back to work, while people on the second shift will return next week.

Satya Veerapaneni, Delta Township plant Executive Director said, "Today is the very first day we're bringing back our first shift in a fast manner to make sure they go through the training and then they get acquainted with the processes and the systems; and then we're going to bring back the second shift next week."

All employees have to go through a training process.

Even walking into the building will be different.

Veerapaneni said, "They go through a five-step process which is sanitizing their hands, wearing a mask, answering the COVID-19 symptoms, going through a temperature screening and they put the glasses and they go into the facility."

Once inside the building, employees have to go through a three-hour training process.

GM is implementing increased cleaning services and giving workers time to clean their own stations.

Jack Bell a GM employee said, "It feels good being back to work."

The Grand River plant in Lansing will reopen next week.

They will follow the same protocol as the Delta Township plant.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

