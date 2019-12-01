Gay Michigan judge denied communion

A Catholic Church in Grand Rapids denied communion to a gay judge, sparking controversy, according to WOOD-TV.

Judge Sara Smolenski, the chief judge of Michigan's 63rd District court, says she was asked not to attend communion.

The priest at Saint Stephen Catholic Church said it was because she was in a same-sex marriage.

Smolenski was baptized at Saint Stephen.

She and her nine siblings attended the church's school.

Pastor Scott Nolan said he had to deny communion to the judge because of the church's teachings.

