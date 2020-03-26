Gas station sanitizing pumps to stop COVID-19 spread

A local gas station says it's taking measures to keep customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Marathon station on Hamilton Road always pumps gas for its customers, but now workers are disinfecting surfaces on the pumps to further protect themselves and the public.

Photo Source: Public Domain Pictures / MGN

"I have my guys, as much as possible, trying to go out with sanitizing wipes and wipe down the handle, or any part of the pump that the customer may be touching," says station owner Chris Parrish.

Parrish says the auto shop connected to the gas station is also open for business. He says the shop will now pick up cars for customers if they're concerned about the spread of the virus. He says safety is the top priority for both shops.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.