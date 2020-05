After weeks of prices at the pump falling due to too much supply and little demand, the cost of gas is up.

According to AAA, the U.S. average price of regular gas $1.82 a gallon.

That's up five cents from a week ago but still more than a dollar cheaper than a year ago.

As coronavirus stay-at-home orders begin to ease, demand is on the rise, as well.

Copyright 2020 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.