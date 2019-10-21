Gas prices jump 7 cents

It's costing you more to fill up your gas tank.

According to AAA Michigan, gas prices jumped up a bit in the last week.

The report said the average price of gas went up about 7 cents from the week before.

Michigan residents are paying about $2.65 for a gallon of gas.

That's still about 13 cents less than what people were paying this time last year.

AAA said until supplies go up -- or demand for gas goes down -- people should expect to see moderate price jumps at the pump.

