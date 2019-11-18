Gas prices falling across the state

Gas prices are falling across the state.

That's according to new numbers released from AAA.

AAA reported that the average price of gas dropped about 8-cents from the week before.

Currently people are paying about $2.44 for a gallon of gas.

That's about six cents less than what people were paying this time last year.

AAA said the price drop is due to the growth in stock and drop in demand.

However, that's expected to change as we get closer to the holidays.

