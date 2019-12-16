Gas prices drop again in Michigan

Gas prices are down again, but will they go up before the holidays?

AAA: Michigan is reporting that gas has dropped 9 cents in Michigan, however, the state average is 21 cents higher than this same time last year.

They say that Michigan drivers are paying an average of $2.48 per gallon for regular unleaded.

"As stocks continue to grow, while demand decreases, pump prices are likely to continue seeing downward pressure through this week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "While Michigan gas prices are higher compared to this time last year, this year-over-year difference is due to higher crude prices this winter over last."

