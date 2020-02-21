Your favorite friend in "low places" entertains in Detroit on Saturday

If you're heading to see Garth Brooks on Saturday in Detroit, here's what you need to know.

He's playing at Ford Field on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Detroit will be busy that night including a show at Little Caesar's Arena, so by all means, get down to the city early.

Also, there are closures on I-94 that will effect your drive time.

I-94 ROAD CLOSURES

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) recently announced the scheduled demolition of the East Grand Boulevard overpass on consecutive weekends in February, including Feb. 21-24. The demolition will require closing eastbound and westbound I-94 between I-75 and M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) for the weekend.

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-3, the westbound Gratiot Connector and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed beginning at 7 PM from Chalmers to Chene street. For those coming from northeast of Detroit, I-696 to I-75 south is also an alternative route.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound M-3 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 PM from Grand River Avenue to Mt. Elliot Street.

Ford Field has a clear bag policy. That means guests need to follow these rules:

• Bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, and does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

• Small clutch bag or purse, camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap.

• A full description and list of prohibited items can be found here.

If you have floor tickets, Ford Field says that you need to enter through Gate C or D to receive a wristband.

Garth Brooks is the 7-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, a first for any artist. He is also the first and only artist in history to receive seven Diamond Awards for the now seven albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with over 148 million album sales. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.

In January, Billboard announced that Garth Brooks was the first artist to make it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and now 20s. Garth debuted "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)" in 1989. Now, with "Dive Bar," a duet he sang with Blake Shelton, he makes his appearance on the list in 2020. The single inspired a DIVE BAR tour to dive bars in country music capitals around the country which will continue its run of stops through 2022.

Garth has also now gone vinyl with his meticulously-curated vinyl package, LEGACY. This career-defining collection includes No Fences, The Chase, In Pieces, Fresh Horses and Triple Live, plus CDs with bonus tracks for a total of 7 vinyl albums and 7 CDs in each edition.

In March 2019, Garth launched The Stadium Tour, which has broken stadium attendance records at every stop on the tour so far. Pollstar announced at the end of last year that The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour was the best selling country music tour of 2019. In 2017, Garth finished the three-and-a-half-year long Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. The tour sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.

Inside Studio G, Garth's weekly Facebook Live series, airs every Monday on Garth's Facebook page at 7:00 PM EST.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.