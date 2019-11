A garage was destroyed by an overnight fire in Locke Township.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the garage fire in the 3200 block of East Haslett Road around 12:35 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about a half hour.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

