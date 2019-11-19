GVSU student senate reinstates pledge

Grand Valley State University's Student Senate has decided to reinstate the pledge of allegiance--while allowing students to have the option to stand or not.

In a statement on Facebook, the senate said it decided to regularly include the pledge of allegiance on each agenda again after voting to remove it last week.

Those in favor of nixing the pledge say it was a way to make sure all students are represented.

Others however, felt the move too away students' rights.

