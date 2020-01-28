GVSU offensive coordinator suspended

Grand Valley State University's new offensive coordinator is sidelined after a comment he made to the student newspaper.

Coach Morris Berger was asked which historical figure he would want to dine with. He said Adolf Hitler because "the way he was able to lead was second-to-none," and "you can't deny he wasn't a great leader."

The interview with Coach Berger was published in "The Lanthorn," which is Grand Valley's student-run newspaper.

The comments made by the coach shocked and offended many of the university's students.

"When you make a comment like that, you have to take responsibility for your actions whether they be good or bad," The Lanthorn Editor-in-Chief Nick Moran said.

Not long after the interview was published, student journalists were asked by an athletics official to remove the remarks from the website.

"That student aspect kicks on first and you listen to that because they're maybe an administrator or a person of power, but immediately the reporter came to me with the issue and I reached out to my team and we made the unanimous decision to make sure it ran published in full as quickly as we could," Moran said.

Mathew Collins, a senior at GVSU and a member of a Jewish fraternity on campus said, "There is an expectation for an offensive coordinator of such a high university to be able to understand a question and answer it in a way that doesn't cause ripples like it has."

Austin Balkema, a senior at GVSU said, "I don't see why we need that on our campus. We need to include everybody and I don't think bringing up that part of history is a very good idea."

GVSU said Berger has been suspended while the incident is under investigation and said his views do not reflect the values of the university.

Copyright 2020 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.