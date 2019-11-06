GRAPHIC: MSP releases deadly crash video

State police released new dash cam video that shows the moment a southern Michigan sheriff's deputy crashes into a boy riding a minibike.

The collision killed 11 year old Norman Hood this summer.

It shows the deputy responding to a burglary call in Battle Creek when Hood was hit.

The deputy's siren and police lights were not on at the time.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton tells the Battle Creek Enquirer Monday that a prosecutor reviewed an investigation report and declined to seek charges in the May 28 crash in Battle Creek.

Hood's family is suing Calhoun County for 25 million dollars. The lawsuit lists the county and unnamed deputy as defendants.

The family is also planning to file a complaint with the Attorney General's office over the fact charges were not filed.

