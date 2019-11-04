GRAPHIC: Cleveland Browns release Jermaine Whitehead after threatening, racist post-game comments

The Cleveland Browns announced the release of safety Jermaine Whitehead Monday, Nov. 4.

The Browns cut him about 12 hours after he made threatening comments to Browns fans and media members on social media.

After the Cleveland Browns lost their fourth straight game of the season against the Denver Broncos, Whitehead posted a picture on Instagram of himself getting on a plane with a cast on his left hand and the caption:

“Crazy world. They line it up and say anything in the book too you. They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire. I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall. Whatever happens happens. Ain trippin. They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest. I don’t need one like.. this from me to me! Keep ya head up homie, can’t nobody [expletive] with you. I dare em to try.”

WARNING: the following posts contain graphic and inappropriate language.