GOP senator ‘disturbed’ by McConnell’s vow for ‘total coordination’ with White House for impeachment trial

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, says she was “disturbed” to hear Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say there would be "total coordination" between the White House and the Senate over the upcoming presidential impeachment trial.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, says she was “disturbed” by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's remarks over the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate. (Source: KTUU)

“And in fairness, when I heard that I was disturbed,” Murkowski said before describing that there should be distance between the White House and the Senate in how the trial is conducted.

“To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense, and so I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process.”

Murkowski was critical of the impeachment process conducted in the House of Representatives that she describes as rushed.

“Speaker Pelosi was very clear, very direct that her goal was to get this done before Christmas.”

She says the Senate is now being asked to cure deficiencies in the evidence that will be presented at the trial, particularly when it comes to whether key witnesses should be brought forward to testify, including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

“How we will deal with witnesses remains to be seen,” Murkowski said before describing that the House should have gone to the courts if witnesses refused to appear before Congress.

For how the trial is formulated, Murkowski spoke of her desire for a “full and fair process,” potentially using President Clinton’s impeachment hearings as a template.

Murkowski remains undecided how she would vote when the trial takes place.

“For me to prejudge and say there’s nothing there or on the other hand, he should be impeached yesterday, that’s wrong, in my view, that’s wrong."

Copyright 2019 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.