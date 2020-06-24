GNC filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

GNC, a chain of dietary supplement and vitamin stores, announced Wednesday it’s filing for bankruptcy and closing 800 to 1,200 locations.

No Lansing-area stores are currently on the closure list. Those stores include:

• Edgewood Towne Center, 438D Edgewood Blvd, Lansing

• Lansing Mall, 5234 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing

• Hannah Plaza, 4790 Hagadorn Road, East Lansing

• Meridian Mall, 1982 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos

There are other GNC stores located throughout the Detroit area, Jackson, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw and other Michigan cities.

The company said the COVID-19 global pandemic affected its ability to pay down debt and refinance its business.

“We will communicate specific updates around potential closures as we progress in the Chapter 11 process,” the announcement said. “While select corporate stores will eventually close, we encourage you to seek out one of our other store locations in your area. Please note that even closing stores may remain open for a period of time.”

