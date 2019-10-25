GM workers approve agreement ending strike

UAW members have approved a new labor contract with GM, ending a 40-day strike, according to NBC News.

"It's been a very long fight," said UAW Patty Bud. "I'm proud of all my UAW brothers and sisters, I think that we have pretty much done what we needed to do and I'm very proud of them all."

General Motors workers voted 57.2% in favor of a new contract with the company.

The United Auto Workers union says Friday that the contract was approved 23,389 to 17,501.

The vote means that workers will put down their picket signs and return to their jobs.

GM released a statement detailing when workers will go back to work:

Here is the information for the Lansing sites:

STAMPING

Lansing Regional Stamping (LRS) skilled trade employees report to work on your normal shift starting at 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 (3rd shift Saturday), unless notified by your Group Leader.

LRS Stamping employees report to work on your normal shift starting at 6 a.m., Saturday, Oct 26, unless notified by your Group Leader.

Lansing Grand River Stamping (LGS) skilled trades and production employees report to work on your normal shift starting at 6 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 to run first shift ONLY. Everyone else 3rd and 2nd LGS trades/production report Monday as normal.

Lansing Grand River Assembly (LGR)

LGR Skilled Trade employees to report to work on your normal shift starting at 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct 27 (3rd shift Monday), unless notified by your Group Leader.

LGR all employees to report to work on your normal shift starting at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct 28, unless notified by your Group Leader.

Lansing Delta Township (LDT)

LDT Skilled trades and maintenance will resume operations on first shift, Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 a.m.

LDT will resume assembly operations on third shift, Sunday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m.

Some will start as early as Friday night, and some production could resume on Saturday.

Skilled trades workers will begin restarting factories that were shuttered when 49,000 workers walked out on Sept. 16, 2019.

The deal includes a mix of wage increases and lump-sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus. But GM will close three U.S. factories.

The union has decided that it will now bargain with Ford.

MICHIGAN

Governor Whitmer says this is good news for our economy.

“This is good news for our working families and our economy. Michiganders are some of the hardest working people in this country, and they deserve to be treated with respect. I was proud to stand with the UAW as they negotiated for more American jobs, better wages, and good benefits, and my administration is committed to continuing our work to close the skills gap and protect hardworking Michigan families,” she said.

According to the UAW strike FAQs, employees will be contacted via a personal cell phone call about when to report to work.

The Local 602 is saying that anyone scheduled to be on the picket line from 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday, October 28, will be credited with fulfilling their work.

You can see their full message below.

In the message you can see the final ratification results.



House Democratic Leader Christine Greig released the following statement on worker ratification of UAW, GM agreement:

“For 40 days, our union brothers and sisters held the line on fair wages, affordable health care, and a pathway to permanent employment for temporary workers. Standing up for workplace rights takes incredible courage and I commend the UAW members for their resolve and perseverance. I am pleased the contract provisions UAW workers have fought so hard for are now a reality.”

This strike has impacted thousands of Lansing area auto workers.

The two man UAW locals, 602 and 652, represent about 4500 GM employees.

“I am grateful that both parties have come to an agreement that prioritizes job security, fair pay, and strong benefits. This is good news for our workers, Michigan’s families, and our economy. Michigan workers built the middle class in this country and make our economy stronger every day,” said U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Part of the agreement includes investments in plants and facilities.

Since 2009, GM has invested more than $600 million into the Delta Township Plant, according to the automaker’s website.

And, since 2015, GM has invested $561 million in the Grand River Plant, the website said.

You can click here to view the tentative agreement summary.

