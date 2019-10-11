GM strike: Thousands of UAW members expected to meet this weekend in Lansing

As the General Motors strike approaches its fifth week, thousands of local autoworkers are expected to meet this weekend in Lansing to discuss job-related topics.

United Automobile Workers Local 602 and Local 652 are expected to hold general membership meetings Sunday at each union headquarters.

Local 602 represents about 3,000 GM employees on strike who work at the Delta Township Assembly Plant. The 6 p.m. meeting will be held at 2510 W. Michigan Ave.

Local 652 represents about 1,500 GM employees who work at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant. Local 652’s membership meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at its headquarters, 426 Clare St.

Randy Freeman, Local 652’s president, said Friday afternoon it’s unclear when the strike could end. He said Lansing area autoworkers on strike and several local businesses have banded together to help get through the ordeal.

“It’s amazing how many people stand behind us,” Freeman said. “Our membership is really appreciative of what the community has done supporting each other.”

Freeman encourages autoworkers and their families who need assistance to reach out to local union halls and charitable organizations, including food banks. He said people in need during the strike have also found success getting help by calling 211.

