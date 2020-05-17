GM starts phasing in production Monday

The Big Three automakers are expected to resume production Monday.

General Motors will restart the assembly line at the Lansing Delta Township plant in phases.

The United Auto Workers said first shift workers who are stationed at the beginning of the line will be the first back to work with the entire shift back by Wednesday.

Second shift will report to work next week.

GM's Lansing Grand River plant will begin resuming production May 26.

