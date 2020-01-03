GM says strike cost $2.9 billion in profits

The UAW strike that lasted a record of 40 days hurt General Motors financially.

CNN reported that GM sold 25 percent less vehicles to dealerships in the last three months of 2019.

Car manufacturers like GM make their money by selling cars to dealerships, not when dealerships sell those cars to consumers.

And even those dealerships were stocked up thanks GM providing vehicles ahead of the strike, production was halted from Sept. 16 to Oct. 25.

Even after the strike was over inventory at dealerships suffered because production lines couldn't make up for the lost time.

GM said when all the accounting is done, they'll find that the strike reduced profits by $2.9 billion

