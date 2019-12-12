GM president will make 'major announcement' in Missouri Friday

The president of General Motors is expected to visit Missouri for what officials are calling a major announcement at the company’s plant in Wentzville.

Gov. Mike Parson, Sen. Roy Blunt and other government officials are scheduled to join GM President Mark Reuss on Friday at the plant that produces trucks and vans.

Representatives of GM and Parson have declined to discuss details. The announcement comes less than two months after GM workers nationwide ended a 40-day strike with an agreement that included a GM commitment to invest $1.5 billion in truck production at the Wentzville plant.

