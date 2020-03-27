GM partners with Ventec Life Systems to produce ventilators

General Motors will be partnering with Ventec Life Systems to build VOCSN critical care ventilators, according to a news release from General Motors.

GM said the ventilators will be mass-produced in GM's Kokomo, Indiana manufacturing facility with FDA-cleared ventilators that are scheduled to ship as soon as next month.

GM said it will also begin manufacturing FDA-cleared Level 1 surgical masks at its Warren, Michigan manufacturing facility.

The company said production for the masks is set to begin next week and it is expecting to ramp up production to 50,000 masks per day within two weeks. GM said it is hoping to increase to making 100,000 masks per day.

“This unique partnership combines Ventec’s respiratory care expertise with GM’s manufacturing to produce sophisticated and high-quality critical care ventilators,” said Chris Kiple, CEO of Ventec Life Systems. “This pandemic is unprecedented and so is this response, with incredible support from GM and their suppliers. Healthcare professionals on the front lines deserve the best tools to treat patients and precision critical care ventilators like VOCSN are what is necessary to save lives.”

GM said efforts to set up tooling and manufacturing capacity at the Kokomo facility are underway to produce the ventilators.

Depending on what the federal government needs, Ventec and GM are scheduled to deliver the first ventilators next month and increase manufacturing capacity to more than 10,000 critical care ventilators per month, the news release said.

“We are proud to stand with other American companies and our skilled employees to meet the needs of this global pandemic,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “This partnership has rallied the GM enterprise and our global supply base to support Ventec, and the teams are working together with incredible passion and commitment. I am proud of this partnership as we work together to address urgent and life-saving needs.”

GM said it will deploy an estimated 1,000 American workers "to scale production of critical care ventilators immediately."

GM said it has worked with UAW to bring back employees from the Kokomo and Marion facilities.

To read the full news release from GM, click here.

