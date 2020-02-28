GM is announcing the addition of 1200 jobs in Lansing

GM is announcing they will be adding more than 1200 jobs in Lansing.

The auto company sent out a press release on Friday, Feb. 28, saying that more than 1200 jobs will be added to its Lansing manufacturing operations.

The announcement will create 900 new jobs at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant to meet production demand and 370 new jobs at the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant, according to the release.

They say it is to meet customer demand for popular mid-size SUVs and to support the launch of two all-new Cadillac sedans.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor sent out the following statement on the announcement:

“I am absolutely thrilled that GM will be hiring 1,200 new employees between the Lansing Grand River and Lansing Delta Township plants! We have seen that there is high demand for these vehicles, built by the best UAW workforce in the world. I am excited that we will have so many great new jobs available for those in our city and throughout the region. These new jobs will also help attract even more talented workers from across the country and have a tremendous positive economic impact for our workers, the City of Lansing and the entire region.”

And Governor Gretchen Whitmer said:

“This is great news for our hardworking UAW members, their families, and the entire Lansing community. Everyone knows the best vehicles on the road are made by the industry’s best workforce right here in Michigan. From the $300 million investment in the Orion Assembly plant to the $2.2 billion in the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, we are excited about the future of manufacturing in Michigan. We are making strides every single day to cement Michigan’s status as a world leader in mobility, and we will continue to work with our partners to keep our foot on the gas.”

According to the release, General Motors’s announcement brings the total number of new auto jobs announced during Governor Whitmer’s term to nearly 12,000 — building upon the most ever announced in a single year in the history of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in 2019.

