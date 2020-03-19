GM coronavirus shutdown could hurt area businesses

About 2500 workers at the General Motors assembly plant in Delta Township are getting ready to go on shutdown.

News 10 first reported GM is shutting down operations across the country because of the coronavirus.

Tony M's Restaurant is one of many restaurants in the area feeling the double whammy from the coronavirus. First people are no longer allowed to dine in. Now General Motors is getting ready to shut down.

"I already lost two third of my business. They were the last third of my business almost," said Tony M's owner Tamara Farrell. "It was actually devastating."

The restaurant is just down the road from the gm assembly plant in delta township.

"Personally I'm taking it day by day," said Farrell.

She was relying on workers at the plant to help drive business.

"In the last two weeks we kind of saw business slowing down. Especially over the last weekend," Farrell said.

People are no longer coming in for dinner and drinks, thanks to an executive order.

Parties in the banquet room are also cancelled.

Farrell is still holding hope.

"I still have Meijer and the truck drivers. They are going to be going through this whole thing, but not sure how much that is going to bring," she said.

Farrell is down to only a handful of workers to handle the cary-out orders.

"There's a lot to worry about and figure out. Where are you going to go when this is all over," said Farrell

She's not alone.

Nicholas Sinicropi at Good Truckin' Diner in Lansing's Reo-Town is more worried about when things start to pick back up, whenever that will be.

"When there's less money to be spent, it hurts everyone. Everyone's got to look out for themselves," said Sinicropi.

Farrell is hoping things will get back to normal soon.

"I'm really over it. And it's just starting long so it's going to be long," she said.

Farrell added she's not sure if Tony M's will be open next week.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order limiting large gatherings exempts factories.

The told News 10 the GM plant in Delta Township will continue to build cars until they run out of parts, which will probably be next week.

