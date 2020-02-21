GM plant in Delta Township builds three-millionth vehicle

The General Motors plant in Delta Township built its three-millionth vehicle on Friday, February 21.

The Chevy Traverse was produced around 10 a.m. local time.

The plant is responsible for making the Traverse, as well as the Buick Enclave.

The milestone adds to over 110 years of history that GM has in Lansing.

The facility first opened in 2006, and is one of three GM facilities in the area.

The Delta Township location employs 2,778 people, and is a Gold Certified Leader in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).

