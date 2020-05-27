GM Grand River Plant reopening Wednesday

Wednesday morning employees at the GM Grand River Plant in Lansing will be heading back to work.

Auto workers at that plant will follow the same protocols as the Delta Township Plant.

GM's Delta Township location resumed production last week.

A number safety measures are in place for when workers at the Grand River facility walk back into the building.

This includes wearing a mask and taking temperatures of each worker during any given shift.

General Motors says they are also increasing cleaning services at Grand River.

Starting today, GM will give workers time to clean their own stations.

