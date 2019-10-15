GM CEO Barra joins talks; deal to end strike may be near

A person briefed on the talks says General Motors CEO Mary Barra is joining negotiators at the bargaining table, a sign that an agreement may be near to end a month-long strike.

Barra was with company President Mark Reuss (Royce). The person who didn't want to be identified because the talks are confidential, says both executives were in the room early Tuesday.

Reports say that the union has sent out a call to all GM UAW local presidents, chairpersons and other local leaders to in Detroit on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Reports say these are members of the Union Council who would discuss and vote on a tentative agreement reached at the bargaining table.

Reports say UAW sources are saying there is no tentative agreement right now and that talks will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

About 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers union walked off their jobs Sept. 16 after their four-year contract expired.

The strike has shut down all of GM's U.S. factories and hampered production in Canada and Mexico.

Economists estimate General Motors has lost more than $1 billion since the strike began on Sept. 16.

