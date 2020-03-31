GM: 20,000 masks will be ready next week

General Motors said it expects its first 20,000 medical masks to be delivered to frontline workers by next week.

When at full capacity, GM said it expects to deliver about 1.5 million masks each month.

GM and the UAW are looking for two dozen paid volunteers from Detroit-area plants to staff mask operations.

They are also producing ventilators at a plan in Indiana after recently partnering with Ventec Life Systems.

“This unique partnership combines Ventec’s respiratory care expertise with GM’s manufacturing to produce sophisticated and high-quality critical care ventilators,” said Chris Kiple, CEO of Ventec Life Systems. “This pandemic is unprecedented and so is this response, with incredible support from GM and their suppliers. Healthcare professionals on the front lines deserve the best tools to treat patients and precision critical care ventilators like VOCSN are what is necessary to save lives.”

Ventec and GM are scheduled to deliver the first ventilators next month and increase manufacturing capacity to more than 10,000 critical care ventilators per month, according to a release from GM.

GM said it will deploy an estimated 1,000 American workers "to scale production of critical care ventilators immediately."

