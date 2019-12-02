GLIAC baseball tournament coming to Lansing

Cooley Law School Stadium in Lansing will be home to a new baseball tournament for teams from all over the Midwest.

The NCAA Division 2 Conference will feature university teams from Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio.

The Greater Lansing sports authority is in business to bring a variety of different athletic events to Greater Lansing and a priority is to find events for Cooley Law School Stadium--even more so now that the Lansing Ignite Soccer Team is out of business.

The GLIAC stands for Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. These college baseball post-season tournaments won't draw many fans necessarily, but some will show up, especially if the weather is good.

For the players involved next May 7 through May 10, they'll get to experience playing in a professional stadium, which have better facilities than what they are used to on their own campuses.

“We are incredibly excited to host one of the premier collegiate baseball tournaments in the Midwest,” said Lugnuts General Manager Tyler Parsons. “We talk constantly about bringing more and more events to the stadium, and this is another great addition. This will be a great economic driver for the Lansing area and offer GLIAC fans across the Midwest an opportunity to visit our great city. Thank you to the GLIAC and Greater Lansing Sports Authority for helping forge this partnership, and we look forward to providing a championship caliber venue for years to come.”

Whoever wins the GLIAC Tournament will get an automatic bid to the 2020 NCAA Division 2 Baseball Tournament, which takes place May 30th through June 6 in North Carolina.

