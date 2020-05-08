GAP to reopen by end of May

GAP is preparing to reopen 800 of its shops by the end of May.

Changes will be noticeable to customers of the GAP, which also owns Old Navy and Banana Republic.

Among them: plexiglass dividers at registers to protect workers from shoppers.

Signs in stores will encourage customers to wear face coverings and to follow social distancing protocols.

Restrooms and fitting rooms will be temporarily closed.

Hand sanitizer will be positioned at store entrances, and store hours will be reduced for the foreseeable future.

