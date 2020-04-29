Future of curbside pickup

Curbside pickup is becoming a valuable option for consumers and a beneficial tool for retailers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Adobe Analytics says the number of orders placed online and picked up at physical stores surged more than 200% this month.

Kohl's and Best Buy have been able to offer curbside pickup at certain locations, even as most of their stores are closed.

Experts say the trend is likely here to stay, as some consumers may be hesitant to go back to stores since they've adjusted to being home for so long.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

