Funeral homes try to accommodate families during pandemic

Under Governor Whitmer's orders, people are instructed to stay home during the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, this makes it hard for people to attend their loved one's funeral.

Paul Tate, manager at Tiffany's Funeral Home said they are open to live stream a funeral.

"Whatever the family wants we will do," said Tate.

Tate said live streaming is an option, but families would have to request it. This would allow friends and family to attend the funeral without risking exposure to the coronavirus.

The governor's order is keeping large groups of people from gathering, forcing funeral homes to make some changes.

Currently, there are only 10 people allowed in a room at a time.

Tate said he will have people pay their respects in groups of 10.

But he said it's difficult to enforce the social distancing recommendation.

"The only thing we have a hard time with is the six feet gathering. You can't go up to someone and say 'Well it's got to be six feet.' You try the best you can."

While the funeral home limits the number of people inside, cemeteries are limiting the number of people that can visit a gravesite.

