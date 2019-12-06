Funeral for fallen Detroit police officer on Friday

Funeral services are being held Friday for fallen Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain starting at 11 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple.

You will be able to watch the service live on wilx.com at 11.

McClain was killed and his partner, Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, was injured in a Nov. 20 shooting in Detroit.

The public paid their respects to McClain during public visitations at the Fisher Funeral Home in Redford Township on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 4 and 5.

JuJuan Parks, 28, was arrested in connection to the killing and is facing 16 criminal charges including first degree murder and assault with intent to murder.

Chief James Craig said that Parks baited the officers to come down the stairs and fired twice from an assault-type rifle before trying to flee.

