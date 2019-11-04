Funeral arrangements finalized for Zavala brothers

Three young boys killed in a fire will be able to lay their sons to rest this week.

Funeral arrangements 3-year-old Manolo, 5-year-old Ramiro and 8-year-old Juan Zavalafor have been finalized.

Visitation and viewing for family and friends will be Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Manolo, Ramiro and Juan are the sons of Alyssa Wallace and Juan Carlos Zavala.

The boys' mother, Alyssa Wallace, and her 18-month-old baby survived the fire and were released from Sparrow Hospital.

Wallace's fiance Ray Reynero is recovering from serious burns at the University of Michigan Hospital. Reynero's daughter, 5-year-old Apolonia, is in stable condition at the hospital.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the sound of smoke detectors could be heard down New York Avenue, waking neighbors.

Flames swept through the family's home on the 2000 block of New York Avenue, near Lake Lansing Road.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 1:30 a.m., when the crews arrived to the scene the fire had engulfed the first and second stories of the home.

"The first thing they noticed was heavy fire conditions. They had fire on just about every floor and two of the windows on the second floor," Fire Chief Michael Tobin said.

The boys died trying to escape the fire.

Investigations of the fatal fire show that the accidental fire was electrical and may have been started by faulty outlets or extension cords.

During a candlelit vigil on Friday, the boys' parents said that although they're feeling deep sorrow, they are grateful for the out-pouring of support from the community.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody. To both families and the communities for being here," Wallace said.

"I feel lost without them," Carlos said. "I do feel dead inside but I know they don't want me to feel like that. I know they don't want me to feel like that. I just wanted to let you know, fly high boys. Fly high."

