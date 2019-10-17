Fundraiser shows off men that can cook, including WILX's Andy Provenzano

Yes, men can cook, and men that cook is the theme at an annual fundraiser on Thursday.

Aware Inc. is presenting the 8th Annual, Men Who Cook, event on October 17 from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the Commonwealth Commerce Center Ballroom in Jackson.

The funds raised will go towards services for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The group says it's their largest fundraiser of the year.

"Our cooks will also try and convince you to donate money to their tip jars and whoever collects the most donations will win awesome prizes donated by our board members. If all else fails, they have a chance at winning the Most Creative Booth Award."

WILX Weather Authority Andy Provenzano will be at the event with food to be tasted from his kitchen.

The organizers say that you can taste a combination of over 15 different entrees, desserts, and appetizers created by some of our biggest male supporters who are competing for the People Choice Award.

That award goes to the man who has the best tasting dish that is voted on by the guests.

After the food tasting, there is a live auction, a DJ, and raffles.

