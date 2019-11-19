Fundraiser for a Veteran's funeral

A Jackson County museum is helping to promote a benefit concert to raise money for the funeral of a Michigan Veteran.

The Michigan Military Heritage Museum is accepting donations for the funeral expenses for Corporal Christopher Cleborne.

Corporal Cleborne passed away back in May.

His caregiver wants to give him a proper burial, but doesn't have enough money to make it happen.

The department of Veterans Affairs will not help with the funeral costs.

Brian Thomas is a member in some of the bands performing at the concert.

He says he's participating because all Veterans deserve a proper burial.

"Because he's a vet you know I'm going to try to start the hashtag all veterans matter because it shouldn't matter if you served during war time or not you served your country and you made sacrifices. It's not his fault that he didn't go to war he should be taken care of just all veterans should," said Thomas.

The benefit concert will be held on Nov. 23 at Road Rangers in Taylor.

You can get in for a minimum of $10 donation at the door.

Doors open at 7P.M.

You can find more information of the benefit concert and how to donate,

