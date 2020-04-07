Fund created to help laid off hospitality and lodging workers

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association Educational Foundation is trying to help hospitality employees laid off or furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan Hospitality Industry Employee Relief Fund has been set up. It will grant $500 to approved applicants. You can apply here.

You will need to be able to prove you were employed in the industry on March 10 when Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the state of emergency as well as prove you have been laid off or furloughed.

The fund is starting with a quarter of a million dollars according to MRLA Educational Foundation. The fund will run until it's depleted so donations are being accepted at this time. Those can be sent online at mrlaef.org/relief-fund or by sending a check to the MRLA, 325 West Washtenaw, Lansing, MI 48933.

Roughly 600,000 people were employed in the hospitality industry in Michigan prior to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.