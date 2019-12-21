Fuel spill closes M52

M52 was closed around 6:30 Saturday morning after a diesel tank ruptured and spilled fuel.

Photo Courtesy Of Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

The Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management say a truck driver on M52 north of Grand River hit a deer and went off the road.

The driver walked away with no injuries but his diesel tank ruptured and spilled fuel.

The leak was safely contained and M52 has since been reopened.

M52 was closed between Grand River and Rowley from 6:30 to 7:30am.

