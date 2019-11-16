Frozen tea party a hit

Princess of all ages dressed up to get ready for the movie release of Frozen Two.

Not only was there tea and treats to go around at the Bath Township Public Library on Saturday, but of course princesses Elsa and Ana stopped by for the fun and games.

One little princess that attended the party said she enjoyed the games.

"The games I liked the sugar cube one that you did, where you threw the ball into the cupcake," Alaina said.

The library was packed with princes and princesses excited to make memories. The township library hosts events like this every so often as a way to provide entertainment for the community, and make people more aware of the services offered there.

"Our focus is to get more people aware of the Bath Township Public Library, to get more people in here and using our services as much as we possibly can," Kristina Reynolds, Director of the Bath Public Township Library

The event had limited seating and was completely full. The library said they intend to host two more Frozen themed parties. People can follow them on Facebook to stay up to date on when those next parties will be.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.