Frozen 2 opens in theaters Thursday

If you have small children, you're probably well aware Frozen 2 is opening in theaters Thursday night.

The highly anticipated animated sequel has already broken pre-sell records with big demand at the box office.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the premiere is whether or not costumes will be allowed.

The manager of Celebration Cinemas in south Lansing said costumes are fine as long as they don't include masks or heavy makeup that cover the face.

He also said they have plenty of tickets available for the rest of the weekend so if you haven't had the chance to get yours yet, you still have time.

