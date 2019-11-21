Frounfelker sentenced 30 days in jail

He broke five of his girlfriend's bones by dragging her up stairs and punching her in the face multiple times--and for that, former Jackson City Councilman Andrew Frounfelker may serve less than a month in jail.

Photo of former Jackson councilman Andrew Frounfelker (Source: WILX)

Before he was sentenced Thursday, he was apologetic.

"Since then I've made my own personal amends to her, and I publicly say I'm sorry to her today...It's not the Andy Frounfelker that grew up or wanted to be," Frounfelker said.

His attorney argued to Judge Susan Jordan that losing his job and political career is enough punishment. But Assistant Washtenaw County Prosecutor John Vella said Frounfelker should serve as much time as possible.

"This defendant committed an extremely violent act...multiple violent acts. This isn't a typical domestic violence case, this wasn't just a punch, a kick, or a push, this is a case where he severely beat the victim, causing injuries to her ribs, scratch marks around her neck, strangling her," Vella said.

His girlfriend is speaking out on his behalf saying he's turned the page on his past.

"I truly believe Andy's doing everything correctly, I have no worries of danger," she said. "I think Andy's been a top-notch citizen all his life and that he's already went through hell like all of us, my family and his family."

Frounfelker's sentence starts Friday, Dec. 13.

He'll serve those 30 days on consecutive weekends. If he violates his probation, he'll serve the remainder of his original one-year sentence.

