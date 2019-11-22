Frontier airline email causes travel scare

Oops--that's what Frontier Airline is saying after an email was sent Thursday telling passengers their flights were canceled.

Travelers say they were sent an email saying "there has been a change to your upcoming flight."

The wording suggested a flight cancellation.

The message directed travelers to call Frontier's "re-booking hotline" to speak with an agent.

Customers immediately started calling the customer service number, but some said they got no answer and it couldn't have come at a worse time with the busy Thanksgiving travel week ahead.

Frontier is urging customers to check for confirmation of their flight online.

