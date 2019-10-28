Friends remember man killed in Lansing shooting

New information on the deadly shooting on Lansing's southside early Sunday morning.

22 year-old Tayveon Donell Williams was one of the five people shot at a house party on the 1700 block of West Miller Road.

Funny, loyal, there if you needed him are just some of the words used to describe the young man who lost his life over the weekend.

"Man he was just a great soul man. He was uplifting every time you waking in the room, he lit the room up" said Lance Taylor, a close friend of Tayveon's.

The two grew up together and stayed close, bonding over a passion for basketball. Taylor says it was one of Tayveon's gifts.

"He was something serious man, they called him 'Tay Curry' shooting deep, shooting threes all that" said Taylor.

The last time he saw Tayveon was two weeks ago, playing basketball together like usual.

"I dropped him off, I told him I love you, stay safe, he was like I love you too."

Taylor says the last thing he thought was that would be his last time seeing the friend he considers his little big brother.

"I just heard the news I got a call, in my head I'm like this can't be true. Not the Tay I know, not the Tay that I talk to everyday. So we stayed up for countless hours trying to get feedbacks, called his phone 13 times hoping he would answer. He just ain't answer."

Surrounded by friends and family of Tayveon, Taylor says they just wanted to show up for someone who always showed up for them.

"The love I had for that boy was deep like everybody else around me, we all loved him dearly, that bond I'll near get back with nobody else. If you know Tay as well as we do, he always gone keep his spirits high no matter what. He gone always make sure we live for the next day. We keep God first and we keep moving forwards so everybody keep they heads up high. Long live Tay forever."

