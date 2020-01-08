Friends remember George Perles

Mid-Michigan is reflecting on some very personal memories following the death of legendary Spartan icon George Perles.

The former player, head football coach and trustee died Tuesday night in East Lansing at the age of 85.

Some of his friends spoke to News 10 and said he was a man to be remembered.

"Been very close friends with George Perles since 1956," Dean Look said over the phone.

Look and Perles were teammates at Michigan State. They continued to stay close even after Perles went on to coach the Pittsburg Steelers and Look went on to be an NFL official.

"Our families were very close over the years and we had several issues during the football season," Look said. "Always came to a discussion about was I right or was he right. We had a lot of enjoyment over that period of time and it always came out to be we were each half right."

Perles was the head MSU football coach from 1983 to 1994 and during that time, he won two Big Ten championships in 1987 and 1990. One of his former players Tico Duckett said he still carries the lessons he's learned from Perles with him.

"He almost helped me from the time I came into school as a freshman to even recently and I say that because coach Perles, he was the guy that had dreams himself and he kind of protrayed 'you can do anything in life if you work hard and put your mind to it' and he did I watched him," Duckett said.

Perles would go on to lead the Spartans to their first Rose Bowl appearance in 1988 where MSU beat the USC Trojans. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1987.

Not only was Perles known for being a legendary coach, but he was also known for having a heart for the local Special Olympics program. He became involved with the Area 8 Special Olympics over 30 years ago. He helped create a golf outing fundraising event that got the whole community involved.

"George had a real soft side and he was a beautiful soul who gave of himself in ways that I don't think people always saw or understood and Special Olympics was blessed to be the recipient of his generosity and his amazing giving nature," said Anne Goudie, of Area 8 Special Olympics Michigan.

The program held its 32nd golf outing. Goudie said they wouldn't have so much success with the program if it weren't for Perles.

Perles leaves behind his wife Sally and four children.

His funeral will be a private, family affair.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.