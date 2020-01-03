Friends and family remember teen swept off pier

Boats were in the water near Holland State Park Friday, searching for the body of 16-year-old Eliza Trainer from Flushing, Michigan.

She was last seen Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. after a large wave swept her off a pier.

Now, friends and family are remembering her as a girl who loved the outdoors.

Trainer loved playing soccer and was a member of the Winter Guard at Flushing High School. She was an only child, who was shy at first but started to come out of her shell as she spent more time with the Goodrich family.

"It took her a while to get used to our big family, but we've been on several vacations together. She'd come to church with us and she's a very outdoorsy girl. She loves to go outside and fish and boat with us," Sabra Goodrich said.

On the first evening of 2020, Goodrich said her 19-year-old son and Trainer walked on the pier into Lake Michigan at Holland State Park. They had seen other piers, but they hadn't seen a lighthouse before.

During that walk, a huge wave crashed to shore, knocking them off their feet. They held hands, fighting desperately to get to the rocks.

"He was on the rock trying to pull her up and another huge wave came and separated them, and he couldn't hold onto her anymore. The wave took her and he couldn't see her anymore," Goodrich said.

She said her son fought himself out of the water and immediately ran for help, finding a gentleman named, Antonio, who let him use his phone. He was taken to the hospital, where Goodrich said she received a phone call at about 12:30 a.m.

"They were able to let me talk to him. I asked him, 'Who was with you?' and that's all he could say was her name," Goodrich said.

A name they'll wear on their hearts forever.

Although the road ahead is a long one, they're trying to find comfort and hope. Trainer's mother, Sandra, passed away from breast cancer five years ago.

"We have the joy to know that she's in heaven with her mother, so we hold to that hope that we're going to see her again. It's going to hurt really bad until we do, but that is the hope," Goodrich said.

