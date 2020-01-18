Friends and family honor late Haslett High School Principal

On Saturday, family, friends and the Haslett School community gathered at the Church of the Resurrection to remember the life of Haslett High school principal, Bart Wejenke.

Even with Saturday's bad weather, by the time the service started at 11a.m. it was standing room only at the Catholic Church on Lansing's east side.

Wejenke was battling pancreatic cancer when he passed away last weekend.

He was only 53.

In 2014, Haslett High School, under Wejenke's leadership was ranked as the fifth best high school in the state by Newsweek magazine.

This past year, the high school had a 97.5 graduation rate.

Many who attended Saturday's service brought backpacks with school supplies in leiu of donations as Wejenke's family had asked.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.