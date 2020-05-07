Freeze Watch issued for Friday night

Today will be another good looking day with some sunshine and high temperatures near 60. It will be windy this afternoon with gusts at times near 30 MPH. Our average high temperature today is 66 degrees. Tonight temperatures drop to around 30 degrees and some patchy frost will be possible overnight.

Colder air is back tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s. Most of Friday should be partly cloudy with just a small chance of a sprinkle or flurry. Friday night temperatures tumble to the mid to upper 20s. A Freeze Watch has been issued for the area Friday night into Saturday morning. If you have tender plants outside you will want to cover them or bring them indoors.

High temperatures this weekend will be near 50 degrees. Overnight lows will be near 30 Saturday and the mid 30s Sunday. Saturday should be a mostly sunny day. The clouds are back Sunday with the chance of a few rain showers towards Sunday evening. The below average temperatures hold on into the middle of next week.

